Diggs (hip) caught 84 passes (on 111 targets) for 903 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played this season.

Diggs, a fifth-round pick in 2015, significantly improved on most of his rookie-year numbers, even though he scored one less touchdown in the same amount of games this season. The Maryland product quickly emerged as the Vikings' top receiving threat, starting the season with 285 yards over Minnesota's first two games. Besides another wildly successful stretch from Weeks 8 to 10, Diggs didn't top the 60-yard mark in his other eight outings. While he'll look to improve his consistency and overcome a hip injury this offseason, Diggs certainly enters 2017 with his fantasy stock on the rise.