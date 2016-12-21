Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday with concussion
Diggs did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Diggs played a full game Sunday (49 snaps) and no injury was reported after the game, so he must have had symptoms the next day. He'll likely need to pass the NFL's concussion protocol in order to play Saturday at Green Bay.
