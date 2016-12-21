Diggs did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The Vikings issued a correction after initially saying he missed practice due to a concussion.

An initial report indicated Diggs missed practice with a concussion, but it was later corrected. That's likely good news, as the hip injury is probably a less serious ailment. Diggs played a full game Sunday (49 snaps) and no injury was reported after the game.