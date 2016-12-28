Vikings' Stefon Diggs: No practice Wednesday
Diggs (hip) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
Building from no practice last Wednesday to a full showing by week's end, Diggs cleared up any lingering questions about his availability for Saturday's game in Green Bay, when he hauled in four of six passes for 29 yards and a garbage-time touchdown. Due to the emergence of Adam Thielen, Diggs could experience reduced attention Sunday from the Bears' defense, which has conceded the 10th-most receptions to wideouts (13.7 per game) on the season.
