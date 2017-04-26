Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely won't have fifth-year option exercised

The Vikings aren't expected to exercise Bridgewater's fifth-year option before the May 2 deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

With Bridgewater still working his way back from a torn ACL and dislocated left knee that sidelined him for all of 2016, the Vikings aren't willing to guarantee his $11 million-plus deal for 2018. The former first-round pick remains without a timetable to return to full activities, which will likely result in Sam Bradford entering training camp as the frontrunner to start for the Vikings again during the upcoming season.

