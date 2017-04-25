Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Making progress but lacks timetable
Bridgewater (knee) is making progress in the first week of offseason workouts but is still without a timetable, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's good news for the 24-year-old, who is making his way back from a gruesome left knee injury suffered on Aug. 30. General manager Rick Spielman said Bridgewater's recovery has been "incredible", but it appears as if the former first-round pick is still a ways away from taking the field in any sort of capacity. Look for more updates to come throughout the offseason as Sam Bradford prepares for his second season as the Vikings' starting quarterback.
