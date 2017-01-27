Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: May miss entire 2017 season

Bridgewater is projected to miss the entire 2017 season, Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports.

Bridgewater missed the whole 2016 campaign after suffering a severe knee injury during a preseason practice, and although Vikings coach Mike Zimmer recently said there's still no timetable for his return, the report relays that team doctors estimated Bridgewater would need 19 months to recover. According to that outlook, Bridgewater wouldn't be fully healthy until March of next year, which would keep him sidelined for a second straight season. While it remains to be seen whether that actually happens, Zimmer said earlier this month that Sam Bradford -- who Minnesota acquired following Bridgewater's injury -- has earned the team's starting quarterback role, which unfortunately dampens Bridgewater's fantasy stock further.