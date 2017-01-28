Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Still without definite recovery timetable

Bridgewater's (knee) agent, Kennard McGuire, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that the quarterback doesn't have a defined recovery timetable, Ben Goessling of ESPN.com reports. "I would not overreact to a story that has zero substance and no credibility," McGuire added.

Bridgewater suffered a devastating left knee injury on Aug. 30, tearing multiple ligaments and dislocating the joint. There has been scant reporting during his rehabilitation, likely due to the year-plus recovery that accompanies such ailments. Since the end of the campaign, head coach Mike Zimmer has reaffirmed the Vikings' company line twice, stating the team is unsure when Bridgewater will be healthy enough to contribute but wouldn't rule out the potential that he's available at some point during the 2017 campaign. Nonetheless, a report Friday from Bleacher Report said Bridgewater will likely miss a second consecutive season, as he won't be 100 percent until March of 2017. While it's certainly possible, the Vikings will continue to tread carefully with the 2014 first-round pick.