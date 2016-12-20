Johnson (hamstring) will not require surgery on his hamstring tear, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve Monday, but it doesn't sound as if Johnson's injury is severe. He'll be back to full health in four to six weeks and won't be at all limited with the injury come spring practices.

