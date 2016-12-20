Vikings' Tom Johnson: Won't require surgery
Johnson (hamstring) will not require surgery on his hamstring tear, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Johnson was placed on injured reserve Monday, but it doesn't sound as if Johnson's injury is severe. He'll be back to full health in four to six weeks and won't be at all limited with the injury come spring practices.
More News
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Forced from Sunday's game•
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Ready for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Questionable to play•
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Tom Johnson: Non-participant at Wednesday's practice•