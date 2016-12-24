Vikings' Trae Waynes: Active Saturday
Waynes (concussion) is active for Saturday's game against the Packers.
Waynes missed last week's game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 14 but he's since cleared the concussion protocol. He'll be one of the team's top backups behind starting cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman.
