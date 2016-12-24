Waynes (concussion) is active for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Waynes missed last week's game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 14 but he's since cleared the concussion protocol. He'll be one of the team's top backups behind starting cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola