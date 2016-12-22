Waynes (concussion) was full participant in Thursday's practiced.

The young cornerback was held out of the Vikings' Week 15 matchup against the Colts due to a concussion he suffered the previous week. He was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday before logging a full session Thursday. Waynes appears to be trending toward a return to the field for Saturday's game against the Packers, which would give the Vikings some much-needed depth in the secondary.