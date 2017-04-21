Texans general manager Rick Smith expects Wilfork to retire this offseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilfork is currently an unrestricted free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Texans. At 35 years old and with 13 NFL seasons in the books, Wilfork is obviously coming to the end of his playing career. While the five-time Pro Bowler said last month he's in no rush to make a decision, Smith's expectation echoes the sentiment that Wilfork has played his final snap.