Week 16 Fantasy Football injury report news and fallout: Are Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Lamar Miller healthy enough to start?

Week 16: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Lineup Cheat Sheet

Need help dealing with an injury situation for Week 16? We're going to list the most impactful scenarios here as the injury reports pile up. For each one we'll give you some options to consider if you'd rather play it safe and go a different direction. Keep checking back.

Julio Jones WR / Atlanta Falcons (2016 stats) TAR: 113 REC: 72 YDS: 1,253 TD: 5

A.J. Green WR / Cincinnati Bengals (2016 stats) TAR: 100 REC: 66 YDS: 964 TD: 4

Status: Jones isn't listed on the injury report, Green is questionable

They're back! A.J. Green is expected to be active against the Texans after missing four games with a hamstring injury and Julio Jones will play at the Panthers following a two-week absence with a toe sprain.

Jones "looked great" at practice this week, cutting and running at full speed according to coach Dan Quinn. He's got a good matchup at Carolina, a defense he's rattled for over 170 yards and a touchdown in two straight meetings. With no sign of him working as a decoy -- in fact the opposite seems true given his disappearance from the injury report -- Fantasy owners should love locking him into lineups.

Green was limited in practice for two straight weeks until Friday, when he went full-go, hinting he did more work on the field than previously. He also said "I feel like I'm healthy enough to play this week." His matchup at Houston is tough, but his return coincides with Tyler Eifert's absence, so a boost in targets should be in store. If you want to carry an emergency backup on your bench in case Green is inactive come Saturday night, Eli Rogers (19 percent owned), Tyler Boyd (40 percent) and Brandon LaFell (37 percent) are options.

Lamar Miller RB / Houston Texans (2016 stats) ATT: 268 YDS: 1,073 TD: 5 TAR: 39 REC: 31 REC YDS: 188 REC TD: 1

Status: Questionable

Miller didn't practice all week with an ankle injury he seemed to aggravate toward the end of his game against the Jaguars. Typically, when a player doesn't practice all week, he's unlikely to play.

So the hunch is that Miller won't play. Perhaps the obvious replacement for Fantasy owners to look at is Miller's real-life backup Alfred Blue (9 percent owned). He'll get a decent amount of touches in the event Miller doesn't play, but he will share with Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt (1 percent owned combined). He also would face a Cincinnati run defense that's held up against running backs of late, but will be without run-stuffing linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Maybe the bigger issue is that the Texans' game is Saturday night. Unless there's clarification before kickoff of the 1 p.m. games, Blue might be the only insurance policy you can feel good about rostering. If Miller is ruled out early, better players you might find off waivers include Kenneth Farrow (60 percent owned), Derrick Henry (64 percent), Mike Gillislee (62 percent) and Charles Sims (39 percent).

Tyler Eifert TE / Cincinnati Bengals (2016 stats) TAR: 47 REC: 29 YDS: 394 TD: 5

Status: Out

Eifert's back injury will keep him out of action this week against Houston. His backup, Tyler Kroft, is also out, meaning that the Bengals are down to third stringers at tight end on Saturday night.

Luckily, Fantasy owners can find replacements for Eifert pretty easily on waivers. Hunter Henry (64 percent owned) will play at Cleveland and has scored in four of his last five games, so he's the preferred option. If you can't reel him in, consider Vernon Davis (51 percent), Charles Clay (23 percent owned) and Dion Sims (1 percent owned) as plug-and-play choices from waivers.

Jordan Reed TE / Washington Redskins (2016 stats) TAR: 83 REC: 61 YDS: 646 TD: 5

Status: Questionable

The Redskins are holding out hope for Reed (shoulder) to play on Saturday at Chicago, but the big guy didn't practice all week and frankly hasn't done much since initially separating his shoulder on Thanksgiving. He has played 29 snaps over his last two games, totaling two catches, one Fantasy point and one punch thrown at an opponent's helmet. Expect Vernon Davis to replace him against a Bears defense that has given up seven-plus Fantasy points to a tight end in four of their last six.

Melvin Gordon RB / San Diego Chargers (2016 stats) ATT: 254 YDS: 997 TD: 10 TAR: 57 REC: 41 REC YDS: 419 REC TD: 2

Status: Out

Gordon's out for the second week in a row, missing a golden matchup against the Browns. So instead of Gordon rolling against Cleveland, it'll be Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman splitting touches. Odds are Farrow has earned the lion's share of the work after a couple of games, so he's worth trusting just on the opponent alone. The Browns have allowed 20-plus points to a running back in three of their last four, so Farrow should have a chance at some decent numbers.

Matt Forte RB / New York Jets (2016 stats) ATT: 218 YDS: 813 TD: 7 TAR: 43 REC: 30 REC YDS: 263 REC TD: 1

Status: Doubtful

Injuries have caught up with Forte -- first a torn meniscus, now a nerve issue in his shoulder. He's unlikely to play at the Patriots in Week 16, opening the door wide open for Bilal Powell to continue his heavy workload. Last week he ripped the Dolphins for 84 rush yards and 78 receiving yards on 16 carries and 11 catches. While he'll probably not see as many touches this week against the Patriots, a 100-total-yard effort shouldn't be out of the question.

Adrian Peterson RB / Minnesota Vikings (2016 stats) ATT: 37 YDS: 72 TD: 0 TAR: 6 REC: 3 REC YDS: 8 REC TD: 0

Status: Out

With Peterson out, the Vikings will go back to their duo of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata against the Packers. Believe it or not, Green Bay has not been great against the run, allowing eight rushing touchdowns and 4.8 yards per rush to running backs over its last eight games. But the Vikings offensive line has been and will continue to be a problem, likely limiting whatever upside both rushers have.

McKinnon is the better option of the two and is a good PPR starting option since he's been seeing more targets over his last three games. Asiata is a touchd0wn-or-bust bulldozer who is more of a desperation option for Fantasy.