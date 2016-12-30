Week 17 Fantasy Football injury report news and fallout: Melvin Gordon won't run in Week 17

Week 17: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Lineup Cheat Sheet

Need help dealing with an injury situation for Week 17? We're going to list the most impactful scenarios here as the injury reports pile up. For each one we'll give you some options to consider if you'd rather play it safe and go a different direction. Keep checking back.

Melvin Gordon RB / San Diego Chargers (2016 stats) ATT: 254 YDS: 997 TD: 10 TAR: 57 REC: 41 REC YDS: 419 REC TD: 2

Status: TBD

Gordon tried to make a push to play in Week 17 but the Chargers have decided otherwise. He's been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs with knee and hip issues. He practiced this week while wearing a brace on his knee and had hoped to play, partially to notch 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career.

Instead, look for Ronnie Hillman and Andre Williams to make up the Chargers' ground attack. It might be the most untrustworthy duo for Fantasy Football you'll find this week.

Spencer Ware RB / Kansas City Chiefs (2016 stats) ATT: 214 YDS: 921 TD: 3 TAR: 42 REC: 33 REC YDS: 447 REC TD: 2

Status: Questionable

Andy Reid dropped a big, red bombshell on us on Friday when he declared Ware (ribs) a game-time decision. Ware had been limited in practice all week and was trending toward playing. There's still a pretty good shot he plays at San Diego on Sunday, but it would be wise for Fantasy owners to handcuff him with Charcandrick West in case he doesn't make it. West would then pick up plenty of touches against a Chargers run defense that has allowed 19 scores on the ground this season.

Lamar Miller RB / Houston Texans (2016 stats) ATT: 268 YDS: 1,073 TD: 5 TAR: 39 REC: 31 REC YDS: 188 REC TD: 1

Status: Out

Miller didn't practice for the second week in a row with an ankle injury suffered in late Week 15. With the Texans headed to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, there's no reason for him to play in a meaningless regular-season finale. Alfred Blue is expected to start in his place.

Jordan Reed TE / Washington Redskins (2016 stats) TAR: 83 REC: 61 YDS: 646 TD: 5

Status: Questionable

It looks like Reed has a shot to suit up against the Giants after missing last week, but it doesn't mean he'll play a lot or play effectively. Since his monster game on Thanksgiving in which he separated his shoulder, Reed has played 29 snaps and caught two targets for 16 yards. That's it. With Vernon Davis capable of handling most of the tight end duties in the Redskins offense, there's probably only a handful of situations where Reed will see the field. He's too risky to use in Week 17 Fantasy play.

Bilal Powell RB / New York Jets (2016 stats) ATT: 109 YDS: 600 TD: 3 TAR: 71 REC: 55 REC YDS: 373 REC TD: 1

Status: Questionable

It's been a weird week for Powell. On Wednesday he missed practice with a knee injury and on Thursday he sat out with an illness. Then on Friday he practiced on a limited basis. Coach Todd Bowles didn't suggest Powell was in serious danger of missing the game but did say on Friday that several of his players listed as questionable were game-time decisions.

If you're planning on starting Powell, be sure you have a running back on the bench ready to go in case he's made inactive.

Jeremy Hill RB / Cincinnati Bengals (2016 stats) ATT: 222 YDS: 839 TD: 9 TAR: 27 REC: 21 REC YDS: 174 REC TD: 0

Status: Questionable

Hill missed practice until Friday when he got in some limited work. The Bengals also promoted running back Tra Carson from their practice squad, usually a tell-tale sign that a regular contributor is unlikely to play. If Hill sits, Rex Burkhead would to lead the Bengals run offense. Even though he's listed as questionable, don't plan on starting Hill against the Ravens' second-ranked run defense.

Jonathan Stewart RB / Carolina Panthers (2016 stats) ATT: 198 YDS: 759 TD: 8 TAR: 19 REC: 7 REC YDS: 53 REC TD: 0

Status: Questionable

Stewart (foot) didn't do any work on Wednesday or Thursday but got in a full practice on Friday. Signs point to him being ready to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers, but there's a realistic chance he'll see limited touches. A running back has scored on the Bucs in three of their last four games, so it's a pretty decent matchup. Hopefully Stewart isn't held back.

Greg Olsen TE / Carolina Panthers (2016 stats) TAR: 125 REC: 77 YDS: 1,051 TD: 3

Status: Questionable

Olsen (elbow) only practiced on Friday and saw limited snaps last week (40 of 69, way less than normal). There's a feeling that he won't play nearly every down like he typically does, but he'll still have chances to make plays against the Bucs. Even with the injury and the prospect of losing some playing time, Olsen is worth starting as a low-end No. 1 option.