Zach Moore: Released by Cowboys
Moore was released by the Cowboys on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Moore only spent a little over a week on the Cowboys' active roster, but will once again be demoted due to the return of Randy Gregory at defensive end.
