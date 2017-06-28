Zachary Orr: Exploring possibility of continuing career
Orr (neck) said he is exploring the possibility of coming out of retirement, NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reports.
Orr announced his retirement in January after doctors told him he has a congenital spinal condition which makes him much more vulnerable to major head/neck injuries. He accepted the news at first, but he's since sought out more opinions, with several doctors telling him there is no evidence he's at any more risk than a player with a fully formed spine. If he does decide to play, the 25-year-old linebacker would be an unrestricted free agent, as he was previously set to be a restricted free agent and the Ravens didn't place him on their reserve/retired list. Orr arguably would be the top player still available on the open market, coming off a breakout 2016 season in which he had 132 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 15 games. The Ravens could still use help at inside linebacker, but Orr might be out of their price range after the team signed Jeremy Maclin.
