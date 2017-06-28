Orr (neck) said he is exploring the possibility of coming out of retirement, NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reports.

Orr announced his retirement in January after doctors told him he has a congenital spinal condition which makes him much more vulnerable to major head/neck injuries. He accepted the news at first, but he's since sought out more opinions, with several doctors telling him there is no evidence he's at any more risk than a player with a fully formed spine. If he does decide to play, the 25-year-old linebacker would be an unrestricted free agent, as he was previously set to be a restricted free agent and the Ravens didn't place him on their reserve/retired list. Orr arguably would be the top player still available on the open market, coming off a breakout 2016 season in which he had 132 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 15 games. The Ravens could still use help at inside linebacker, but Orr might be out of their price range after the team signed Jeremy Maclin.