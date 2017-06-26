Clendening wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Rangers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Clendening was a minimal contributor for the Rangers during the 2016 campaign, notching 11 points, 22 hits and 27 blocked shots over 31 games. The Rangers could renegotiate a new contract with Clendening over the next few days despite letting him go Monday, but he'll be able to entertain offers elsewhere as soon as free agency opens at the start of July.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...