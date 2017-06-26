Clendening wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Rangers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Clendening was a minimal contributor for the Rangers during the 2016 campaign, notching 11 points, 22 hits and 27 blocked shots over 31 games. The Rangers could renegotiate a new contract with Clendening over the next few days despite letting him go Monday, but he'll be able to entertain offers elsewhere as soon as free agency opens at the start of July.