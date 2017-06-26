Chiasson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Flames and will become an unrestricted free agent, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.

Chiasson played in 81 games for Calgary, notching 12 goals and 12 assists, which nearly doubled his production from the previous year. However, it was still a relatively disappointing season as a whole, which has resulted in him being let go. He can still negotiate a new deal with the Flames leading up to the start of free agency July 1, but after that he'll have the chance to sign elsewhere heading into his sixth year in the league.