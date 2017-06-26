Alex Chiasson: To become free agent
Chiasson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Flames and will become an unrestricted free agent, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Chiasson played in 81 games for Calgary, notching 12 goals and 12 assists, which nearly doubled his production from the previous year. However, it was still a relatively disappointing season as a whole, which has resulted in him being let go. He can still negotiate a new deal with the Flames leading up to the start of free agency July 1, but after that he'll have the chance to sign elsewhere heading into his sixth year in the league.
More News
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Twenty-four points in first season with team•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Records two points versus Sharks•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Opens scoring against Wild•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Snaps drought with two points•
-
Flames' Alex Chiasson: Contributes three points in blowout victory•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...