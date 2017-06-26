Chiasson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Flames and will become an unrestricted free agent, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.

Chiasson played in 81 games for Calgary, notching 12 goals and 12 assists, which nearly doubled his production from the previous year. However, it was still a relatively disappointing season as a whole, which has resulted in him being let go. He can still negotiate a new deal with the Flames leading up to the start of free agency July 1, but after that he'll have the chance to sign elsewhere heading into his sixth year in the league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...