Alexander Radulov: Remains UFA on Day 2 of signing period

Radulov was not signed during the inception of free agency Saturday, NJ.com reports.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported a little over a week ago that Radulov is seeking a six-year deal valued at $7 million annually, which effectively ruled out an extension from the Canadiens, who had him under contract at $5.75 million -- with $3 million in signing bonus included -- for the 2016-17 season. The Russian playmaker notched 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 games last season, and he managed to keep a level head after hearing that other teams shied away from him based on character issues stemming from the 2011-12 season. He was playing for the Predators at the time, and reportedly burned bridges with Predators executives, in addition to getting suspended during the second round of the playoffs for breaking curfew.