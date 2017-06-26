Nestrasil wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Hurricanes and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chip Alexander of Raleigh News reports.

Nestrasil saw his role decline this past year, going from 55 games played during the 2015 campaign to just 19 during the 2016 season. It appears he largely fell out of favor in Carolina, which makes it unsurprising that he failed to receive a qualifying offer. He'll look to latch on with a team in need of depth come the start of free agency July 1.