Ference (hip) will hang up his skates following a 16-year NHL career.

Ference spent the entire 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve due to a hip injury, but with his contract officially expired, will step away. The blueliner played for Pittsburgh, Calgary, Boston and Edmonton over the course of his 16-year career -- appearing in 907 games in which he racked up 43 goals, 182 helpers and 753 PIM. The 38-year-old also saw action in 120 playoff contests in which he tallied 38 points and secured a Stanley Cup championship in 2011 with the Bruins.

