Bibeau was not extended a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, Sportsnet reports.

This bit of news ahead of the start of free agency won't make any fantasy shockwaves since Bibeau has only suited up for two games of NHL action in his first three professional seasons. The 2013 sixth-rounder will be free to sign with the organization of his choice starting on July 1.

