Antti Niemi: Clears waivers, gets bought out
The Stars bought out the final year of Niemi's contract Tuesday.
Niemi is this a free agent, and it remains to be seen what kind of job he'll get now. Reports indicated the Stars had trouble finding a trade partner, so there might not be much work out there for the 33-year-old netminder. He finished last season with an .892 save percentage through 37 games.
