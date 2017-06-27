The Stars bought out the final year of Niemi's contract Tuesday.

Niemi is this a free agent, and it remains to be seen what kind of job he'll get now. Reports indicated the Stars had trouble finding a trade partner, so there might not be much work out there for the 33-year-old netminder. He finished last season with an .892 save percentage through 37 games.

