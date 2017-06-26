Antti Niemi: Waived for purpose of buyout
Niemi was waived by the Stars on Monday and will be bought out of his remaining contract if he goes unclaimed, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Upon the Stars trading for the rights to Ben Bishop back in May, the expectation was that Niemi was going to be reduced to a backup role at best in the coming season. Now, Dallas is looking to get rid of the goaltender altogether in waiving him Monday morning. While it's unlikely, should a team claim Niemi off waivers, the Stars would be free and clear of his cap hit.
More News
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: May see reduced work next season•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Gets benched Thursday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Allows two goals in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Solid in road loss to Bruins•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...