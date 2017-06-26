Niemi was waived by the Stars on Monday and will be bought out of his remaining contract if he goes unclaimed, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Upon the Stars trading for the rights to Ben Bishop back in May, the expectation was that Niemi was going to be reduced to a backup role at best in the coming season. Now, Dallas is looking to get rid of the goaltender altogether in waiving him Monday morning. While it's unlikely, should a team claim Niemi off waivers, the Stars would be free and clear of his cap hit.

