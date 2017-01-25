Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Pots rare goal
Martinsen scored his second goal of the season Monday against the Sharks.
Prior to the contest, the 26-year-old had gone a whopping 23 games without a point, which is still somewhat surprising even considering his limited usage (8:37 of ice time during that span). Martinsen's 112 hits in 40 games aren't bad, but given that he has just four points on the season, there's not enough here to justify fantasy ownership.
