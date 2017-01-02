Martinsen has registered just three points in 35 games this season.

It's not like his 11 points in 55 games last year were prolific, but the sophomore has taken a notable step back in 2016-17. The fact that his minus-5 rating is actually fifth best on the team illustrates just how much Colorado has struggled as a whole this year, so it's not surprising that Martinsen's game hasn't developed further -- especially considering his modest 9:54 of average ice time.