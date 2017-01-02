Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Producing sparingly this season
Martinsen has registered just three points in 35 games this season.
It's not like his 11 points in 55 games last year were prolific, but the sophomore has taken a notable step back in 2016-17. The fact that his minus-5 rating is actually fifth best on the team illustrates just how much Colorado has struggled as a whole this year, so it's not surprising that Martinsen's game hasn't developed further -- especially considering his modest 9:54 of average ice time.
