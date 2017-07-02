Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Inks two-year deal
Agozzino agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Saturday.
Agozzino returns to the Avs organization following one year with St. Louis. The 26-year-old racked up 54 points in 71 outings with AHL Chicago, but was never able to crack the Blues' game-day lineup. Expect the winger to be on a short list of potential call-ups heading into the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...