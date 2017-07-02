Agozzino agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Saturday.

Agozzino returns to the Avs organization following one year with St. Louis. The 26-year-old racked up 54 points in 71 outings with AHL Chicago, but was never able to crack the Blues' game-day lineup. Expect the winger to be on a short list of potential call-ups heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

