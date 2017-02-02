Comeau has recorded just three points in the last 21 games. He's also skated to a minus-12 during that time.

Comeau's cold streak has essentially spanned the entire season, as the 30-year-old has managed only 10 points in 44 contests. At this point, he's not likely to approach the 12 goals and 36 points he amassed in his debut campaign with the Avalanche in 2015-16, and can safely be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.