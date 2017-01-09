Avalanche's Blake Comeau: One point in last 12 games
Comeau has just a single point -- an assist -- in his last 12 games.
The 30-year-old has had a rough go of it all year long, as he's managed a paltry eight points in 35 games after getting on the scoresheet 36 times last season. Comeau's 40 PIM have him on pace for a new career high, but that's hardly a consolation for those that were counting on the journeyman for 30-plus points in drafts back in October.
