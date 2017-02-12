Comeau posted an assist, a plus-1 rating, a blocked shot and two hits in Saturday's loss against the Rangers.

Comeau enjoyed a bit of a resurgence last season, reaching his highest point total (36) in four campaigns. He has disappeared this season, however, managing just 11 points with a poor minus-14 rating through 48 outings. The veteran is only worth using in the very deepest of pools at this juncture.

