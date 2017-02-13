Pickard yielded five goals on 33 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Clearly, Pickard and the Avalanche weren't able to build off their back-to-back victories early last week. Since posting a shutout versus Montreal on Feb. 7, Pickard is 0-3-0 with a .868 save percentage. With Sergei Varlamov out for the season, Pickard is the goaltender to own in Colorado, but the Avalanche have just 15 victories all season. In order to be fantasy relevant, Pickard will have to improve upon his .904 save percentage.