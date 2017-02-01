Pickard surrendered five goals on 31 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Another game, another loss for the 24-year-old, whose numbers have been ugly all around this season (7-14-1, 3.10 GAA, .903 save percentage). With Semyon Varlamov (hip) recently shut down for the year, Pickard has been thrust into the de facto starting role for Colorado, but given his poor numbers and the team's seemingly neverending struggles, his status as the go-to netminder in Denver still doesn't make him much of a fantasy asset.