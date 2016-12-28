Pickard was scorched by the Flames on Tuesday, giving up six goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 loss.

He went into the Christmas break with a sparkling 38-save effort against the Blackhawks, but the Flames jumped all over Pickard, particularly in their four-goal second period. Semyon Varlamov was unavailable for this one due to a groin injury, which presented Pickard with another opportunity to make an impression, but he failed once again to seize the moment. Pickard's once-sterling stats have faded badly -- he posted a 4-1-1 record with a 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage in his first seven appearances, but he's 2-6-0 with a 3.69 GAA and .881 save mark in the nine games since.