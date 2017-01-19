Pickard will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Thursday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Pickard will make his first start in three contests after Semyon Varlamov (groin) was shut down until the All-Star break. When he has been in the crease, Pickard as not fared well of late, as he has just one lone victory in his last six appearances. The netminder has performed slightly better on the road -- 2.78 GAA compared to 3.35 GAA at home -- but will face an Anaheim squad who are 4-0-1 in their last five outings.