Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Drops fifth straight Wednesday
Pickard gave up four goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
That's five straight losses for the 24-year-old, who is now 6-11-1 with an abominable .898 save percentage and 3.19 GAA through 20 appearances. The Avs are dead-last in goals for -- as well as goals allowed -- and are having an atrocious season, so there's really no reason to roll with Pickard right now in any format.
