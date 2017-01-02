Pickard is slated to start Monday's matchup with the Canucks.

With Semyon Varlamov shelved with a groin injury, Pickard remains the man between the pipes for the lowly Avalanche, who will look to start fresh in 2017 and attempt to climb out of the Central Division cellar. However, he has been nothing short of a disaster lately, allowing 15 (!) goals in his last three starts, so those with any other goaltending options at all Monday should probably use them.