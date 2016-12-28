Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Gets starting nod Thursday
Pickard will tend the twine against the Stars on Thursday.
Pickard will be in the crease due to an injury to Semyon Varlamov (groin). The 24-year-old Pickard is only narrowly outperforming Varlamov, as he holds a 2.95 GAA and .903 save percentage, but a couple strong outings while the veteran's out could give coach Jared Bednar reason to consider a permanent change in goal.
