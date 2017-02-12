Pickard will be the starting goalie for Sunday's away game against the Islanders.

Pickard gets his second start in as many days and it's not likely because of his strong play -- he's allowed three goals in each of his last two starts, both of which resulted in losses. The Avs could be reluctant to turn to rookie Jeremy Smith on the back-to-back, but, considering their league-worst record, they really have nothing to lose at this point in the season. Pickard will turn his attention to a hot Islanders team that is averaging 3.40 goals per game in February.