Pickard allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss against the Rangers.

Pickard is 2-2-0 in four starts in the month of February, as he has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his appearances. He has handled himself well, especially against tough Eastern Conference teams like the Canadiens, Penguins and Rangers. Despite the improved play, he is still the backstop for one of the worst teams in the league in terms of goal differential. He should be treated as a low-end No. 2 fantasy option in deeper pools.