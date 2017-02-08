Pickard will square off against the Penguins on Thursday.

The good news is that Pickard is coming off his second shutout of the season; the bad news is he is facing the league's most potent offense in the Pens, who are averaging 3.54 goals per game. Considering the Avs are giving up 3.34 tallies per night -- worst in the NHL -- this is likely a matchup that fantasy owners will want to avoid.