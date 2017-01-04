Pickard will start between the posts Wednesday against the Flames.

Pickard will look to turn things around in his 25th appearance of the season as he's lost four consecutive starts while giving up a dreadful 18 goals during that span. It doesn't help the 24-year-old netminder's cause that the Avs average an NHL-worst 2.05 goals per game, but either way, fantasy owners would be wise to look elsewhere for help at the backstop position.