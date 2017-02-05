Pickard made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday.

It's Pickard's first win since Jan. 6 and second since Christmas. He has a chance to show Colorado brass that he's their future in the blue paint now that Semyon Varlamov is gone for the year. Let's hope he can do it, but don't rely on Pickard in the short term. The Avs are awful.