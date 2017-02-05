Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Makes 23 saves in win
Pickard made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday.
It's Pickard's first win since Jan. 6 and second since Christmas. He has a chance to show Colorado brass that he's their future in the blue paint now that Semyon Varlamov is gone for the year. Let's hope he can do it, but don't rely on Pickard in the short term. The Avs are awful.
More News
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Will start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Allows five in loss•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Turns away 38 shots in loss to Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting Wednesday against Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Thirty-four saves not enough•