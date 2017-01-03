Pickard saved only 21 of 24 shots during Monday's loss to Vancouver.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for Pickard, and his .856 save percentage and 4.55 GAA during that stretch are crippling ratios. The 24-year-old goalie should be left to the waiver wire in most leagues, and there aren't many spots where he's worth turning to as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests. After all, Colorado is currently the worst team in the league.