Pickard was no match for the Rangers Saturday, allowing six goals on 37 shots in a lopsided loss.

Pickard has now lost three straight games and has given up six goals in two of those outings.The 24-year-old has taken over the crease with workhorse starter Semyon Varlamov (groin) injured, but unfortunately it hasn't really worked out, as Pickard is 6-9-1 on the season with a .899 save percentage. He isn't a bad goalie, but with Colorado sitting dead-last in the NHL with a measly 25 points, it's very hard to recommend him in fantasy.