Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Posts second shutout of season
Pickard turned aside all 27 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 victory against the Canadiens.
Pickard had a few shaky efforts in January, but he has opened February with a pair of victories in two starts, allowing just two total goals with a .962 save percentage. He'll face another difficult matchup at home in Thursday's game against the high-octane Penguins offense. Despite this shutout he remains nothing more than a low-end No. 2 goalie in deeper pools.
