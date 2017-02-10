Pickard allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh promptly added an empty-netter after Pickard was pulled for an extra attacker late. This loss puts an end to a two-game winning streak for the 24-year-old netminder. That was only his second winning streak of the season, but it's tough to blame Pickard given the disastrous play of the team in front of him.