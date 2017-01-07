Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Snaps five-game losing streak
Pickard saved 35 of 36 shots during Friday's win over the Islanders.
Pickard is capable of stealing the odd game, but backstopping the worst team in the league has been a fantasy nightmare. Semyon Varlamov (groin) served as the backup Friday and will start to cut into Pickard's workload going forward. There aren't many spots where you can confidently start Pickard, so it doesn't make sense to own him in most seasonal leagues.
