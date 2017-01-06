Pickard will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Islanders, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

Pickard has been terrible of late, suffering five consecutive defeats while posting an abysmal 4.44 GAA and .864 save percentage over that span. The 24-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a tough matchup with a surging Islanders club that has won four of its last five games, scoring at least four goals in each of those victories.