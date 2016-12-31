Pickard will start between the pipes Saturday night, opposing the Rangers at home, The Denver Post reports.

Pickard's had a rough go of it this season -- he's won only six of 17 games to go along with a 2.95 GAA -- but currrently the only alternative with Semyon Varlamov (groin) injured is Jeremy Smith, a career AHLer. Pickard is not a recommended play against a Rangers team that ranks third in the league at 3.34 goals per game.