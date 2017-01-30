Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting in goal Tuesday
Pickard will start in net Tuesday against the Ducks.
With Semyon Varlamov (hip) done for the season, Pickard will likely make the lion's share of starts for the Avalanche in the second half of the season. However, his 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage matched with a struggling offense doesn't make him one of the more appealing options in the crease.
